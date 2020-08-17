Changes in intl. relations made US anti-Iranian Res. fail

Zarif made the remarks in a lecture delivered at online talks titled 'End of Hegemony' at Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran on Monday evening.

The speech was live-streamed from @iranian_studies_ut Instagram account.

In his speech, the Iranian FM referred to the rejection of the US anti-Iranian resolution to extend Iran's arms embargo by the UNSC and noted that the failure is the result of the made changes in international relations.

He underlined that the ongoing affairs in the international ties are no more controlled merely by major world powers and the cooperation among them.

He referred to ASTANA process for resolving the crisis in Syria and said, "At the beginning, everyone was against it because they were used to think of the west as the only reliable source for ensuring security."

"The same is true about Africa and the African Union has been successful with overcoming various difficulties," he added.

"We have witnessed the failure of the world's major hegemonic powers to achieve their goals at various times in the world. This is a long-standing process that began with the Vietnam War."

"Even world powers have failed to address some of the world's challenges. For example, we see how the coronavirus has brought the world powers to their knees," he added.

He also referred to the West's inability in its fight against terrorism saying that "The huge annual military costs that the US has paid have not even been able to provide security for its people."

