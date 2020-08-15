Islamic human rights, guarantor of protecting people's rights

Ali Bagheri made the remarks on Sat. on the occasion of a ceremony to commemorate the Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity Day and added, “Anxiety is the greatest gift of liberalism thought to man and the result of the removal of God and religion from the scene of human life while Islamic human rights are the only real guarantor of protection of human rights.”

Bagheri pointed to the failure of Western human rights to protect human rights and dignity and stated, "The basic and fundamental message of the West was that God and religion are the main obstacles to the realization of human rights, but the result of the performance of those who dominated other countries after the World War II in non-democratic ways, has been war, bloodshed, massacres and insecurity.”

Over the past 75 years, the world and human beings have spent less than a month without war and massacre, he said and added, “anxiety is the greatest gift of the liberal though to human beings while the Islamic human rights is the only real guarantor of protecting human rights.”

Bagheri emphasized that in a religious government, policies are based on religion with a focus on protecting human rights but human rights in view of Western countries are a pretext to achieve political and economic ambitions of leaders of the domineering system.

