6th Islamic Human Rights awards presented

The Festival for the Commemoration of Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity was held on Saturday with the presence of Ebrahim Raeisi Iran’s Head of Judiciary and senior judicial officials as well as Faeq Zeidan the Head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, Mohammad Abdul-Sattar al-Sayyed, the Minister of Endowments of Syria, Shireen Mazari, Minister of Human Rights of Pakistan, Jorge Arreaza, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, and a number of international human rights activists via a video conference.

In this conference, the sixth award of Islamic Human Rights was jointly presented to " Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi ", "Ramadan Abdullah Shallah" and "Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis".

Some issues over the human rights situation in the countries of the Resistance Front and the oppressive and unilateral sanctions of the United States was discussed in this meeting.

