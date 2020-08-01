Iran’s steel producing capacity grows: CEO

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Seyyed Mohammad Atabak said that 1.2 million tons of steel will be added to the current production capacity of the country annually upon the operation of second phase of South Kaveh Steel Making Plant.

The second phase of South Kaveh Kish Steel Making Plant became operational concurrent with the Eid al-Adha (Feat of Sacrifice) in the country on Fri., he added.

This giant project became operational through taking advantage of expertise and technical knowhow of domestic engineers, Atabak emphasized.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, planning is underway to achieve production of 55 million tons of steel in 2025 Outlook Plan, so that the production capacity of steel sector hit more than 35 million tons last year (ended March 20, 2020).

By complete operation of its production capacity up to 2.4 million tons of steel ingots per annum, South Kaveh Kish Steel Making Plant was turned into one of the largest producers and exporters of steel ingot in the country, he highlighted.

The Ministry of Industry put volume of steel ingots produced in the country last year (ended March 20, 2020) at 27.2 million tons, expandable to 30 million tons before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2021).

