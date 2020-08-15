Iran’s export of agri. products at 16% growth in 4 months

In this period, export of agricultural products of the country showed a 16 and 25 percent growth in terms of value and weight respectively.

According to the statistics of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), export of foodstuffs also recorded a 11 percent growth in terms of weight as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The production capacities of agricultural sector and development of agricultural processing industries are promising which show diversified capabilities of this sector for yielding more foreign currency, TPOI added.

With the efforts of all those who are active in economic sector [including producers and exporters in this field] and also with the help of executive organizations to provide and equip export infrastructures in customs especially border areas of our country, it is hoped that quantitative predefined objectives would be achieved.

