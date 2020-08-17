Almond Harvest in western Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Passing the sizzling days of mid-summer, farmers in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, western Iran, have started the almond harvest.

Iran is located in the semi-arid region of the world. It has about 50 million hectares of suitable areas for agriculture.

Due to its special tolerance of water shortage, almond (Prunus dulcis) is among the main agricultural products in the rainfed condition in Iran. About 50% of almond orchards (74,000 hectares) are rainfed.