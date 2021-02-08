  1. Economy
Feb 8, 2021, 8:00 PM

Iran enjoys great trade opportunity in region: Rezaei

Iran enjoys great trade opportunity in region: Rezaei

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Secretary of Expediency Council said Iran is located in a region with 500 million people and is connected to 25 countries with an annual trade of $800 billion and this is a fact that the enemies are fully aware of.

"We live in important and crucial land and in the first 40 years of the Islamic Revolution, we have become a great political and security power," Mosen Rezaei said.

"We have also become a great defense power that sends satellites to the sky and has started nuclear and uranium enrichment," he added.

Rezaei noted that the government of the Islamic Republic is based on justice and truth, and religious democracy.

"The world is surprised with Iran's capabilities and that is why the enemy has staged an economical war against us," he said. 

HJ/5142116

News Code 169672

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News