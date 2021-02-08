Iran enjoys great trade opportunity in region: Rezaei

"We live in important and crucial land and in the first 40 years of the Islamic Revolution, we have become a great political and security power," Mosen Rezaei said.

"We have also become a great defense power that sends satellites to the sky and has started nuclear and uranium enrichment," he added.

Rezaei noted that the government of the Islamic Republic is based on justice and truth, and religious democracy.

"The world is surprised with Iran's capabilities and that is why the enemy has staged an economical war against us," he said.

