Briefing on Iran's daily developments

US clings personal position of PGCC’s SG ‘regional consensus’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the United States, in desperation, calls the position of the Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) as ‘regional consensus’.

IRGC, Army commanders hold seasonal meeting

High-ranking commanders of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Crops held a seasonal meeting on Wednesday.

US has no right to use JCPOA mechanism, Rouhani tells Macron

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States has no right to use the mechanisms of the JCPOA since it has ceased participation in the deal.

Ghalibaf stresses Iran’s continued support for Syrian govt.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in a message on Wed. emphasized the continuation of Iran’s support for the Syrian government and people.

Iranian COVID-19 vaccine enters human phase

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said that a number of Iranian made COVID-19 vaccines have entered clinical trial.

Zarif says US determines EU's trade partners not Union itself

Criticizing the EU's dependency on the US, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that this is the United States Department of the Treasury that determines EU's trade partners, not Europe itself.

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,510 cases, 188 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,510 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cases in the country at 333,699.

Qatar says stances of PGCC Sec. Gen. not of council members

Qatari special envoy Majed Al-Qahtani said that the stances of the Secretary-General of the PGCC Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf about the extension of Iran's arms embargo can not be generalized to other council members.

Lawmakers say no to proposed industry minister

In an open session on Wednesday, Iranian lawmakers didn’t give their vote of confidence to the proposed minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Hossein Modarres Khiabani.

Rouhani: Iran's defense power not threat to PG littoral states

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Addressing some certain Persian Gulf littoral states, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran's defense and weapons power is in the interest of the entire region and not a threat to these countries.

Intl. community must stop US destroying world of laws : Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that international community must stop US destroying the world of laws.

Iran UN envoy: UNSC to reject US new resolution on Iran arms embargo again

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi called the new US resolution on Irans arms embargo a violation of Resolution 2231, saying that the UNSC will again reject this move.

