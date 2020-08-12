Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran to continue efforts to produce COVID-19 vaccine strongly

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that efforts to produce coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine and drugs will continue vigorously until the final result is achieved.

Stock market beats housing sector in attracting liquidity

In the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21-July 21), the Iranian stock market could attract 840bn rials ($3.7mn) of liquidity beating its rival, the housing sector, which absorbed 600bn rials ($2.6mn).

Iran, Russia discuss on broadening bilateral media coop.

Spokespersons of Iranian and Russian Foreign Ministry discussed about ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of media and to counter unrealistic atmosphere created by western states through video conference on Tue.

Iran's Intelligence Min. arrests five spy teams

Deputy Counterintelligence Ministry of Intelligence said that forces of the ministry nabbed five intelligence teams of foreign countries and thwarted their conspiracies waged against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran rejects reports on partial sanctions removal

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi rejected the reports on the temporary removal of part of the so-called non-targeted sanctions on Tehran.

PGCC must not follow US: Vaezi

Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) must not follow the US.

Iran-Russia to launch permanent marine route

A permanent shipping route will be launched in the Caspian Sea with the aim of boosting marine trade between Iran and Russia, according to a member of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce.

Esteghlal, Persepolis to meet in Hazfi Cup semis

The two Iranian football powerhouses, Esteghlal and Persepolis, will lock horns in the semifinal of Iran’s Hazfi Cup.

Over 331K people infected by COVID-19, death toll at 18,800

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that 184 more Iranians have died from coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 18,800.

Beirut Blast, chance for great unity in Lebanon

Leaving a note in the memorial notebook of Lebanon, an Iranian politician considered the threat caused by the recent blast in Beirut as an opportunity for reaching a great unity among the diverse Lebanese nation.

Plan on domestic oil sale ratified initially, says Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the proposed plan to sell the country’s crude oil domestically has been initially ratified by the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination.

IDO Chief: Observing health protocols during Muharram 'a top priority'

Head of Islamic Development Organization Hojatoeslam Mohammad Ghomi says observing health protocols during the mourning ceremonies of Muharram is definitely a top priority.

Iran to continue maximum resistance for as long as required

Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to continue 'maximum resistance' in response to US' 'maximum pressure' as long as it is required.

Tehran-Madrid flights to resume in September

Iranian embassy in Spain announced that Iran Air will resume flights between Tehran and Madrid in September.

