  1. Politics
Aug 13, 2020, 9:53 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 13

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 13

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Thursday, August 13.

Ebtekar:

Modarres Khiabani did not receive vote of confidence

The riddle of UN arms embargo against Iran

Etemad:

US draft resolution didn’t have even 5 votes in favor: Zarif

Ettela’at:

Zarif says US draft resolution on Iran’s arms embargo will not be ratified

France invites Iran to join international efforts to resolve Lebanon crisis

Khorasan:

Diplomatic battle in UN Security Council

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Biden appoints Harris as his first deputy

Kayhan:

The project of Syrianizing Lebanon will not work as it has Hezbollah: expert

Zionists commit another mistake by launching rockets at their own settlements

MAH

News Code 162214

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News