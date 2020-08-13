Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 13

Ebtekar:

Modarres Khiabani did not receive vote of confidence

The riddle of UN arms embargo against Iran

Etemad:

US draft resolution didn’t have even 5 votes in favor: Zarif

Ettela’at:

Zarif says US draft resolution on Iran’s arms embargo will not be ratified

France invites Iran to join international efforts to resolve Lebanon crisis

Khorasan:

Diplomatic battle in UN Security Council

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Biden appoints Harris as his first deputy

Kayhan:

The project of Syrianizing Lebanon will not work as it has Hezbollah: expert

Zionists commit another mistake by launching rockets at their own settlements

MAH