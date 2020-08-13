Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 13

Ebtekar:
Modarres Khiabani did not receive vote of confidence
The riddle of UN arms embargo against Iran
Etemad:
US draft resolution didn’t have even 5 votes in favor: Zarif
Ettela’at:
Zarif says US draft resolution on Iran’s arms embargo will not be ratified
France invites Iran to join international efforts to resolve Lebanon crisis
Khorasan:
Diplomatic battle in UN Security Council
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Biden appoints Harris as his first deputy
Kayhan:
The project of Syrianizing Lebanon will not work as it has Hezbollah: expert
Zionists commit another mistake by launching rockets at their own settlements
