US clings personal position of PGCC’s SG ‘regional consensus’

In a tweet on Wed., Zarif wrote, “US is so desperate to show support for its struggle to illegality extend arms restrictions on Iran that it clings to the personal position of GCC SG—obtained thru. coercion—as regional consensus.”

“All knew that most in the region—even in GCC—do NOT subscribe to this,” Zarif added while also posting the remarks of a Qatari official as a 'proof':

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi vehemently condemned the anti-Iranian statement.

Mousavi expressed regret at the unconstructive approach adopted by certain PGCC members vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“Unfortunately, it seems that the so-called Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has turned into a spokesperson for some narrow-minded people both inside the council and outside the region and that the council’s secretariat, swayed by the wrong and destructive policies and behavior of certain member states, has turned into a mouthpiece for anti-Iran elements,” said the spokesman.

