Aug 12, 2020, 12:30 PM

Iran's shipment of medical aid arrives in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Iran's medical and healthcare aid consignment was delivered to Afghan officials in Mazar-e Sharif, Balk province on Tuesday.

The cargo was delivered by the Iranian Consul General in Mazar-e Sharif Seyed Hassan Yahyavi to Governor of Balkh Mohammad Bashir Tohidi.

It included 60,000 masks and 1,100 sets of medical clothing that will be distributed to hospitals in Mazar-e Sharif to combat coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Iran has sent three shipments of medical and healthcare aid to Kabul and Herat during the pandemic.

Earlier, in mid-May, a shipment of healthcare aid from the public and private sector of the Islamic Republic arrived in Kabul.

The aid was handed over to the Afghan government and the officials in the Ministry of Health during an official ceremony.

The Islamic Republic of Iran had previously given the Afghan government 2,000 coronavirus diagnostic kits which were utilized in the western province of Herat.

