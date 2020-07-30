  1. Politics
3 police officers killed in blast in south Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Three members of the Afghan local police were killed in a bomb blast in Uruzgan Province on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Uruzgan Province in southern Afghanistan told media outlets that three policemen have been killed when an armored vehicle struck a roadside mine on Wednesday, AVA Press reported.  

Another security force was also injured in the explosion, he added.

He went on to say that the mine was planted by the Taliban in the Tarinkot district in the southern part of the country.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

