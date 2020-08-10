Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Tehran strongly condemns PGCC’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi vehemently condemned the anti-Iranian statement of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) regarding UN arms embargo.

The reaction by Mousavi came after the PGCC’s Secretariat announced that the council’s newly appointed secretary general had demanded an arms embargo on Iran be extended and levelled several accusations against the Islamic Republic.

Iran copper cathode output passes 90,000 tons in 4 months

The performance of large industrial and mineral companies showed that more than 91,000 tons of copper cathode was produced in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to July 22).

IRCS sends over 90 tons humanitarian aid to Beirut

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society said that so far, over 90 tons of various humanitarian packages have been sent to Lebanon, and sending of the other four shipments weighing 60 tons is underway.

New US rep. for Iran indicates Trump’s confusion

Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Hojjatollah Soltani said that the new US special representative for the Islamic Republic of Iran indicates Trump's confusion.

World never to forget US crimes in Hiroshima, Nagasaki

Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman said the people around the world, alongside the Japanese, will never forget the US crimes in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Parl. mulls over Lebanon’s developments after blast: Spox

Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission addressed the developments in Lebanon after a devastating explosion happened in Beirut Port last week.

West wants to avoid strategic coop. between Iran, East

In a tweet on Sunday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote that the West is in favor of avoiding Iran from developing ties with the eastern countries.

Final report of Flight 752 incident to be published soon

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development said that the final report of Ukrainian passenger plane incident will be published soon.

"The findings of the aviation accident investigation committee and the information of the plane's black boxes were collected, and it is scheduled that Iranian and Ukrainian delegations to reach a final conclusion and issue a final statement soon," said Mohammad Eslami on Sunday regarding the publishing time of information of black boxes of Flight 752, the Ukrainian passenger plane that was mistakenly downed near Tehran in January 2020.

Iran registers 2,020 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,020 people and claimed 163 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 326,712 with the death toll standing at 18,427.

5.1-Richter quake jolts western Kermanshah province

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale has hit the vicinity of Gilan-e Gharb in Kermanshah province, western Iran.

According to Governor of Gilan-e Gharb Kourosh Mahmoudian, the quake hit an unpopulated area, and "fortunately there have not been any casualties or damages after the earthquake."

Iran-Iraq trades resumes at Shalamche border

The Deputy of Arvand Free Zone Organization for investment affairs said that according to Iraqi officials the international border of Shalamche, which was closed on Eid al-Adha, has been reopened on Sunday.

