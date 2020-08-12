Sanctions cannot hamper Iran’s progress, development

Alireza Moezzi in his twitter account on Tue. wrote, “what adds to the pride and hope of knowledge-based companies and startups as well as other industrial and production centers is the efforts and dynamicity which are brought about under the sanctions imposed against the country. However, sanctions cannot impede Iran’s desire for development and progress.”

He pointed to a meeting held between Iranian President and a group of managers involved in the production of drugs and vaccines in various sectors and stated, “knowledge-based firms and startups play a leading role in various fields especially in the production of medicines and vaccines.”

In this meeting, President Rouhani said that the government guarantees the purchase of the approved products and will not spare any effort to provide the necessary loans to the companies working in this field.

In the current situation that the country is grappling with coronavirus, COVID-19, knowledge-based firms can help the government in the fight against COVID-19 greatly, he reiterated.

MA/IRN83904269