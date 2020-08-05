  1. Politics
Aug 5, 2020, 11:20 AM

Following Beirut explosion:

Iran Parl. Health Commission ready to dispatch aid to Lebanon

Iran Parl. Health Commission ready to dispatch aid to Lebanon

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament’s Health and Treatment Commission has expressed readiness to dispatch medical aid to Lebanon after a deadly explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

In a message on Wednesday, the Parliament’s Health and Treatment Commission expressed “deepest condolences and sympathy to the honorable people, parliament and government of Lebanon and the Hezbollah Resistance Movement,” and announced its readiness to send medical and humanitarian aid to the country.

“Undoubtedly, Lebanon is at the front line of the Islamic Resistance in the world and the Middle East, and by the grace of God, who said in Holy Quran ‘the land [of Paradise] is inherited by My righteous servants,’ Beirut will become beautiful and prosperous again by the righteous servants of God,” the message added.

A massive explosion has ripped through the Lebanese capital of Beirut, leaving at least 73 people dead and near 4,000 others injured.

MR/4991541

News Code 161906

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News