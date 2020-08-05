Iran Parl. Health Commission ready to dispatch aid to Lebanon

In a message on Wednesday, the Parliament’s Health and Treatment Commission expressed “deepest condolences and sympathy to the honorable people, parliament and government of Lebanon and the Hezbollah Resistance Movement,” and announced its readiness to send medical and humanitarian aid to the country.

“Undoubtedly, Lebanon is at the front line of the Islamic Resistance in the world and the Middle East, and by the grace of God, who said in Holy Quran ‘the land [of Paradise] is inherited by My righteous servants,’ Beirut will become beautiful and prosperous again by the righteous servants of God,” the message added.

A massive explosion has ripped through the Lebanese capital of Beirut, leaving at least 73 people dead and near 4,000 others injured.

