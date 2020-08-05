  1. Politics
Aug 5, 2020

Iran standing by Lebanon: Ghalibaf

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Tehran stands by the government and nation of the Lebanon for getting through this crisis.

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri on Wednesday following a massive explosion on Tuesday in the Lebanese capital of Beirut that claimed some 100 lives, leaving more than 4,000 others injured.

Ghalibaf expressed his condolences over the tragic incident and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

“I am sure that the Lebanese people with their resilient spirit will get through this incident,” he said, adding that Iran is ready to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

For his part, Berri appreciated the supports and of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Lebanon, noting that Beirut will never forget Iran’s help in different periods.

