IRGC Chief announces readiness to assist Lebanon nation

Following a severe explosion in the port of Beirut, which killed and injured a large number of Lebanese people, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), expressed his condolences to the nation and government of this country as well as Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah in a massage on Wednesday.

The Major General announced the readiness of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to provide any assistance to the Lebanese government and people to help the victims of the incident and hoped a speedy recovery for the wounded people and peace for the bereaved families and the people of this country.

On Tuesday evening in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, two huge explosions in its port sent an enormous blast wave across the city. The scale of the damage is huge, with buildings miles from the port lying in ruin.

Lebanese authorities have said at least 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded in a massive explosion at the port in the capital, Beirut.

RHM/FNA13990515000801