Beirut Blast, chance for great unity in Lebanon

The Iranian Parliament’s head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission met with the Lebanese ambassador at the Embassy of Lebanon on August 11 and discussed some issues over the recent blast in Beirut.

Mojtaba Zonnour signed the diplomatic memorial notebook of this country and wrote, "The explosion in the port of Beirut caused extensive damage and sufferings to the honorable Lebanese government, however, this threat will definitely become an opportunity and will lead to the great unity of the diverse Lebanese nation. The destruction will be rebuilt by the efforts and resistance of the heroic and patient people of Lebanon, and the Iranian government, Parliament, and people will always stand by the Lebanese nation."

According to the latest data released, at least 160 people were killed in the explosion and about 6,000 others injured.

Local authorities say the blast was caused by more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs service six years ago.

