Iran ready to send medical aid to Lebanon: Rouhani

In a message to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday, Rouhani said that the explosion that has resulted in dozens of fatalities has caused grief in Iran.

He went on to express deepest condolences to the Lebanese government and nation, also wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

In line with humanitarian measures, the Iranian government is ready to send medical consignment and treat the injured, he said.

Rouhani also hoped that aspects of the incident would soon become clear and peace would return to Beirut.

A massive explosion hit the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 73 people and injuring more than 3,700 others. While the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, Lebanon's internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim said the site of the blast in the port area of the city was housing highly explosive materials.

The explosion released shockwaves through the city, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

MAH/ 4991526