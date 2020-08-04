Death toll of Beirut blast rises to 73, injuries 3,700

Two huge explosions have rocked Beirut, killing at least 73 people, injuring thousands more, and sending an enormous blast wave across the city that shattered windows, knocked down doors and shook buildings, according to The Guardian.

Hundreds of homes were left uninhabitable after the blasts ripped through a section of the Lebanese capital’s port.

Thousands of people sought treatment in nearby hospitals, which were struggling to cope with the casualties. Cars were left strewn across the surrounding highway, and the blast was heard up to 80km (50 miles) away in the country’s north. The health ministry put the confirmed death toll at at least 73, with at least 3,700 injured.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab, declared Wednesday a national day of mourning.

