Panorama Museum of Martyr General Soleimani

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Panorama Museum of Martyr Gen. Soleimani' Resistance was opened at the site of the Holy Defense Museum in Tehran on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking military officials, including Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran's Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani among others.