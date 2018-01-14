UAE, NATO discuss intensifying military coop.

ABU DHABI, Jan. 14 (MNA) – The Gulf state United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the western military coalition North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) discussed options to improve their existing cooperation, UAE state news agency WAM reported today.

The discussion was between Major General Falah Al-Qahtani, assistant under-secretary for Policy and Strategic Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Defense, and a visiting delegation of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the report said.

The meeting in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi tackled ways to improve bilateral military cooperation "in various fields in terms of enhancing regional security and stability," the Emirati news agency said.

The two parties also discussed coordination and strategic cooperation with regard to a number of "regional and international issues of common concern."

In 2011, the UAE Air Force participated for the first time in the seven-month lasting NATO campaign against the Libyan government under the then Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The UAE Armed Forces get most of their military hardware from NATO member states such as the United States, Britain, Germany and France.

UAE is home to the Al Dhafra military base which is considered one of the biggest fuel resupling station and has a KC-10 refueling aircraft and a drone RQ-4 Global,among other US war hardware.

PL/MNA