Aug 3, 2020, 8:45 PM

Enemies use sanctions, distortion for psychological warfare

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Iran's Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that enemies use sanctions and distortion in their psychological warfare against Iran.

Raeisi noted on Monday that enemies seek to make the effects of sanctions look bigger by resorting to distortion and emphasizing the internal problems of the Islamic Republic.

Judiciary Chief further said that relying on domestic capabilities is one of the most significant antidotes of distortion.

He went on to say that enemies strive to create despair by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Raeisi also appreciated the efforts made by the Ministry of Intelligence in arresting the head of a terrorist group.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced on Saturday that its forces have dismantled a US-based terrorist group named "Thunder". 

“It has become clear for the people of the world that the US and Europe are the biggest violators of human rights, and the most hated government in the world is the hegemonic US administration,” he added.

