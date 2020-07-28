US harassment of Iranian airliner illegal, inhuman: Judiciary

Speaking in his weekly presser on Tuesday, he said that "The illegal and inhumane act of US harassment of a Mahan passenger plane was another example of the brutal nature of American terrorists."

"The Judiciary calls on Iran's Foreign Ministry and the international community to take a deterrent measure to this barbaric act through diplomatic and legal pursuits," he stressed.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which led to several injuries among passengers.

Iran immediately reacted to the incident, saying it will give a firm response in proper time.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran leaves no hostile action against the Iranian nation unanswered and will give a firm and appropriate response to any unwise measure when the time is ripe,” Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, hours after two US warplanes conducted dangerous maneuvering near Mahan Air’s Flight 1152.

Emphasizing that the recent US harassment of a passenger plane is a gross violation of international law, Iran's Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi also called the US action unforgivable.

