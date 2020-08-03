Intelligence forces busts 106kg drug in Kerman

Reports suggest that on August 3, during an operation Iran’s Intelligence forces have dismantled a drug trafficking band and confiscated 106 kilograms of opium in Kerman, the Southern Province of Iran.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

RHM/4990094