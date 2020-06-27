Iran accounts for 90% of global opium confiscation

Considering the prevention of drug trafficking as one of the important priorities of Iranian border guards, Goudarzi said that according to the UN, Iran has accounted for 90 percent of the global opium confiscation.

In this regard, the war on drug trade has claimed the lives of3,800 Iranian police officers over the past four decades, he added.

The annual shares of global morphine and heroin confiscation by Iran is 46 and 20 percent respectively, Goudarzi said.

He also noted that 3.2 tons of illicit drugs have been seized by police forces in Sistan and Baluchestan province in the past 24 hours.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

