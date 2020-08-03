  1. World
Aug 3, 2020

Global COVID-19 deaths pass 692,000

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Coronavirus worldwide cases have exceeded 18.2 million with the deaths passing 692,000 in total, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Monday morning (+10:02 GMT), 18,236,624 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 692,819 and recoveries amounting to 11,446,952.

The US is the worst-hit country with 4,813,647 cases and 158,365 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,733,677 infections and 94,130 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,805,838), followed by Russia (850,870), South Africa (511,485), Mexico (439,046), Peru (428,850), Chile (359,731), Spain (335,602), Colombia (317,651), Iran (309,437), and the UK (304,695), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (47,746), the UK (46,201), India (38,176), Italy (35,154), France (30,265), Spain (28,445), Peru (19,614), Iran (17,190), Russia (14,128), and Colombia 10,650.

