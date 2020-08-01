Iran determined to expand ties with Iraq: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed the need to further develop bilateral relations with Iraq on Friday.

People’s health priority for Islamic Development Organization

Islamic Development Organization [IDO]’s Chief Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi said that ensuring people’s health is a red line during Muharram ceremonies.

Iranian students win 4 medals in Chemistry Olympiad

Iran's Minister of Education Mohsen Haji Mirzaei congratulated Iranian students on winning 4 medals in the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad.

Iran registers 2,674 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,674 people and claimed 197 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

US not to change its policy against Iran

A member of Expediency Council Hojjatoleslam Gholamreza Mesbahi Moghadam said US policies against Iran will not change after the upcoming election.

Leader says US regime's biggest enemy is American nation

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed that the US regime's biggest enemy is the American nation, not Iran, Russia, or China.

