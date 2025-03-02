BRICS news digest for the previous week

The first meeting of the BRICS Sherpas was held in Brasilia:

Lula da Silva: Brazil intends to work towards creation of secure BRICS payment platforms

Brazil during its BRICS presidency will promote the development of additional transparent, accessible, and secure payment platforms.

Iranian and Russian Foreign Ministers discuss North-South transport corridor project's realisation:

According to Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Federation expects the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line to start soon.

South African President calls on G20 to implement financial mechanisms to prevent natural disasters:

Ramaphosa has instructed the South African Ministry of Finance to take measures to improve the efficiency of G20 work processes on the financial track

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa opened a meeting of finance ministers and heads of central banks (CBs) of the Group of Twenty (G20) states in Cape Town on 26 February.

Egypt attracts US$297 million in 89 deals

Egypt has been recognised as one of Africa’s leading countries in technology investment for 2024.

The UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.

Presidents of Indonesia and UAE exchanged views on regional and global agenda.



They also discussed investment and trade and economic cooperation between the countries.

China outlines priorities for SCO cooperation during its presidency

China intends to pay special attention to such areas as poverty alleviation, food security, healthcare development, and others

China plans to intensify cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in eight key areas.

India launches first domestically manufactured chip



The government has launched a training programme for 85,000 engineers.

India is preparing to take a major step forward in technology with the announcement that the country will have its first domestically manufactured chip this year.

Ethiopia introduces new electronic passport

The e-passport contains biometric information including fingerprints, facial recognition data, and an electronic chip

Ethiopia has taken a major step forward with the introduction of the new electronic passport designed and manufactured domestically.



MNA