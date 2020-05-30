Three border guards martyred in NW Iran

Soldiers of Sardasht Border Regiment clashed with armed thugs on Friday morning on surveillance on the border strip, said Aghsa Nakhshipour, the Governor of Sardasht County, adding that unfortunately three Iranian border guards were martyred during the clashes.

The incident happened in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan and on the border with Iraq’s Kurdistan region, he added.

A number of the armed bandits were also killed in the fighting as well, he said.

Sardasht is located in southwestern of West Azarbaijan province in Iran and shares a 100-kilometer border with Iraq.

