The Public Relations of the Border Guard Command of West Azarbaijan Province said in a statement on Saturday that two soldiers of the border regiment of Salmas County in West Azarbaijan province in northwest Iran were martyred while they patrolling and guarding the borders.

Salmas County has shared borders with both Iraqi Kurdistan to the west and Turkey to the northwest.

Further details will be announced by the relevant authorities on the incident later.

