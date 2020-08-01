Rouhani felicitates Swiss on National Day

In a message on Saturday to the President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga, Rouhani congratulated the event, hoping for expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields.

"I cordially congratulate National Day of Swiss to you, the government and the people," he said.

"I believe that by taking advantage of the diverse capacities of cooperation within the framework of the roadmap for relations, the friendly and historical relations between the two countries will expand even more," he added.

Rouhani also wished his counterpart health and success and people of Swiss prosperity.

