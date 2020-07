Authorities said the pipe line exploded at around 4:45 p.m. local time at the Lone Star NGL facility, about 30 miles (about 48.3 km) east of Houston, according to Xinhua.

So far, firefighters had contained the fire and the leakage, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

A statement from Lone Star NGL said that a contractor struck an underground pipeline.

