Large blaze at chemical plant near Atlanta airport

The West Point Avenue facility, belonging to Alchemix, was engulfed in a massive fire shortly after 5 p.m., AJC reported.

Officials at the plant told that everyone got out of the building, but it’s unclear if there are any injuries. The company’s website advertises itself as the chemical manufacturer that produces nitrocellulose, which is highly flammable.

The Atlanta airport tweeted that the fire is not on airport property and flights are unaffected.

Firefighters quickly decreased the size of the blaze and were able to extinguish the fire.

No other information on the incident has been released.

Earlier, a major fire erupted Thursday afternoon at the NIPSCO R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in northwest Indiana, a company press release states, according to Industrial Fire World.

“A portion of the facility was evacuated,” the NIPSCO Facebook page states. “No injuries have been reported and no customers have been impacted.”

At about 1:30 p.m. fire broke out inside the generating station in Wheatfield, Indiana, creating a large amount of smoke. NIPSCO later posted that the fire was fully extinguished within eight hours.

“NIPSCO is working closely with the local fire department and first responders to secure the safety of employees and everyone responding to this event,” NIPSCO posted.

NIPSCO is a brand name operated by NiSource Inc., one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States.

