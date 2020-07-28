Explosions hit Camp Speicher in Iraq’s Salahudin

The explosions came at 11 pm local time (2000 GMT) in Majid al-Tamimi airbase, previously known as Camp Speicher, in the north of Salahudin's capital Tikrit, some 170 km north of Baghdad, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement.

"The Civil Defense managed to control the fire resulting from the two explosions, with no human casualties," the statement added, according to Xinhua.

The incident in Salahudin came a day after explosions and fire hit an ammunition depot of the federal police in the al-Saqr military base in southern Baghdad because of high temperature and poor storage, according to a JOC statement.

In the past months, several explosions and fires hit Hashd Shaabi depots in central and western Iraq after attacks by unknown aircraft.

The explosions come as the United States has ramped up efforts to weaken the Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi. US assassinated the force's commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with Iran's Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani back in January.

Photo from archive

MAH/XINHUA