Iran, Pakistan can be effective in regional security

Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Ambassador of the Republic of Pakistan to Tehran, met with Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour on Sunday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Zonnour expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between the two countries, stressing the need to further strengthen and expand relations and cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad in all areas.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as a friend, brother, and neighbor of Iran has a special place in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said Zonnour, adding Iran and Pakistan enjoy the most important strategic, geostrategic and geopolitical position in the region, which can be very effective in regional security.

Welcoming the Pakistani government's fencing work of the Iran-Pakistan border, Zonnour noted, “Pakistani government's move can prevent Takfiri terrorists entering the Iran.

However the will of the Pakistani authorities to prevent terrorists from abusing Pakistani territory against Iran is more important than the border fence between the two countries, he stressed.

The Pakistani envoy for his part hailed the exchange of parliamentary and governmental delegations between the two countries, saying that this shows the depth of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations.

He also emphasized the interest of his country to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

