US cannot tell India what to do in Chabahar port: Indian ambs

India has told the Americans that the United States “cannot tell India what to do” in the strategic Iranian seaport of Chabahar, Indian Ambassador in Iran Gaddam Dharmendra reportedly told the Iranian media recently. He also named China as one of the countries from whom New Delhi is acquiring equipment for the development of the Chabahar port.

The statements are being seen as a reflection of the strategic independence that New Delhi is exercising while dealing with Iran on which the US has placed economic sanctions.

However, India had earlier managed to get the US to exempt the Chabahar port from sanctions. The Iranian sea-port of Chabahar has proved crucial for India as it provides sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan bypassing the land route through Pakistan.

