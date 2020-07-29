Syria investigating US harassment of Iranian airliner

“The Syrian Civil Aviation Organization has begun investigating US harassment of Mahan airliner which led to the injury of a number of passengers and flight crews,” Hassan Rezaeifar noted on Wednesday.

He went on to say that Syria is responsible for conducting an investigation and issuing a specialized report in this regard.

On Thursday night, US warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvers close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital, Beirut when the incident happened.

Iran reacted to the incident, saying it will give a firm response in proper time. “The Islamic Republic of Iran leaves no hostile action against the Iranian nation unanswered and will give a firm and appropriate response to any unwise measure when the time is ripe,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

