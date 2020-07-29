US harassment of Iranian airliner disgraceful: Vaezi

"The Americans have used all their policies over the past two years, whether in sanctions, maximum pressure, and propaganda warfare and they tried all means to put pressure on the Iranian nation." Vaezi said on Wednesday.

"The act of US harassment of a Mahan airliner is a disgraceful act and contrary to international standards," he added.

"By harassing of the Iranian Mahan airliner, the US intended to provoke a security reaction in Iran to cause public concern," he said.

Referring to Brian Hook's visit to regional countries and US efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran, Vaezi said, "His visit to various countries regarding to Iran's issue shows the weakness of the US."

"They will certainly not succeed," he stressed.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which led to several injuries among passengers.

Iran immediately reacted to the incident, saying it will give a firm response in proper time.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran leaves no hostile action against the Iranian nation unanswered and will give a firm and appropriate response to any unwise measure when the time is ripe,” Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, hours after two US warplanes conducted dangerous maneuvering near Mahan Air’s Flight 1152.

