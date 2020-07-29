'3-digit inflation rate of enemy's targets'

Making the remarks in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he said enemies sought to put a huge economic pressure on the Iranian nation and make the economy collapse in the country.

"They planned to push up the inflation up to a three-digit rate in a short period of time but they failed," he said.

"The enemy has not been capable of making our economy collapse," Rouhani said, "Iranian major companies are running and producing various products, while the nation has an easy access to basic goods."

