TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian feature 'Hattrick', directed by Ramtin Lavvafi, will vie at Shanghai International Film Festival.

Premiered at the 36th Fajr International Film Festival, 'Hattrick' won two Silver Simorghs for best script and best actress.

The movie cast includes Amir Jadidi, Parinaz Izadyar, Mahour Alvand and Saber Abar.

The Shanghai International Film Festival, abbreviated SIFF, is one of the largest film festivals in East Asia. Along with Tokyo International Film Festival, the SIFF is one of the biggest film festivals in Asia.

