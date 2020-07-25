"The Badger” to be released

After “Kupal”, “The Badger” is the second feature film by Kazem Mollaie.

The story is about a woman called Soodeh Sharifzadegan, played by Vishka Asayesh, who is involved with a difficult challenge in her private life, while she is close to her second marriage.

This movie will have its world premiere next week on Monday 27th of July in the "Asian New Talent Award Section" in the "23rd. Shanghai International Film Festival" in China.

“Vishka Asayesh” (comedian and famous Iranian actress), has appeared in the exclusive role as the story hero and the other co-stars like Hasan Majuni, Mehraveh Sharifinia, Behnoosh Bakhtiari, Reza Behbudi, Mehdi Hosseini Nia, Siavash Cheraghi Pour, Mahmoud Nazaralian, Hamid Reza Mohammadi, Mohammad Amin Asadi, Yadollah Shademani, Neda Dehshiri, and Gohar Kheirandish have played roles in this film.

The main crew of “The Badger” include:

Scriptwriter and Director: Kazem Mollaie, Producer: Sina Saeidian, Director of Photography: Majid Gorjian, First Assistant Director and Program Coordinator: Alaleh Hashemi, Editor: Babak Ghaem, Make-Up Artist: Mahmoud Dehghani, Sound Recordist: Mohammad Kian Ersi, Sound Designer and Mixer: Hosein Abolsedgh, Music Composer: Mehdi Panahi, Set Designer: Monir Razizadeh, Costume Designer: Neda Nasr, Production Manager: Hamed Azadi, Title Designer & Visual Effects: Amir Mehran, Special Effects: Iman Karamian, First Camera Assistant: Daruish Rajaei, Script Supervisor: Mahshid Sadeghi, Still Photographer: Yousef Abdolrezaei, Fatemeh Taghavi, Procurement Manager: Amir Jafari Nejad

