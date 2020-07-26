US cannot tolerate Iran’s ties with neighbors: advisor

Speaking in a TV program broadcasted from IRIB on Saturday night, Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Adviser for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran’s priority is to boost ties with neighbors such as Iraq and to use such ties solve challenges posed by the White House’s ‘unilateral, crazy’ policies.

Pointing to the recent visit of Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Tehran, he said that the trip shows the depth of ties between the two countries.

As far as economic ties are concerned, there has been a major increase in bilateral trade as it is standing at $14 billion on a yearly basis, while Iran’s trade with European countries does not even rich $3 billion, Amir-Abdollahian added.

He went on to say that PM al-Kadhimi openly paid an official visit to Iran while Americans are busy pressuring all countries, including Iraq, to cut economic ties with Tehran.

The most important message of Iraqi PM’s meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei was the message of ‘friendship, brotherhood, and support’.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, al-Kadhimi paid a two-day visit to Tehran last week and met with senior Iranian officials including the Leader, President Rouhani, and Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf among others.

