Analyst urges boosting ties with East as future's econ. power

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, a West Asia analyst and the former member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the parliament made remarks over Iran's relations with China and Russia and said that "The world is not just limited to the western countries and the future of the world economy is moving towards East Asia, therefore I personally believe that our strategy for working with the East in the fields of politics, economy, security, and military affairs is a fundamental and long-lasting one."

Mansour Haghighatpour went on to say that "by developing scientific, economic, social, defense, security, and cultural cooperation with East Asia, we can define a new mechanism in the world without a need for western countries."

Elsewhere in his remarks he referred to Iran relations with Russia in the fields of political and security issues in the region and added that Iran can also do the same cooperation with China as well.

According to Haghoghat pour, by attracting one to two million Chinese tourists to the country, Iran can improve many domestic industries.

RHM/4983425



