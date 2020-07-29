US presence in West Asia detrimental to region

“We consider the US’ presence in West Asia as harm to the regional nations and the cause of destructions and underdevelopment of the countries,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Wednesday, in a message on the occasion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The Leader called for unity among the Muslim nations against the criminal acts of the US and Israeli regime, stressing the need to “assist Palestine, Yemen and all the oppressed Muslims in the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei condemned the US government’s brutal actions against its people, voicing support for the popular movement in the US against racial prejudice.

He expressed the Islamic Republic’s firm stance on the ongoing developments in the US and the anti-racism movements is “supporting the people and condemning the racist US government’s brutal behavior.”

The leader pointed to the Hajj rituals, saying the annual Hajj pilgrimage demonstrates the Muslim World’s grandeur against the modern unwisdom.

“Hajj is exercising power against the Arrogant Powers that are the centers of corruption, oppression, and pillage. Hajj shows nations' capabilities. If Hajj organizers submit to and seek God’s pleasure rather than the US's, Hajj can solve the Muslim World's big problems," he said.

Part of his message about this year’s rituals which has been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, reads, "Hajj has always been the occasion of feeling the dignity, greatness, and blossom of the Islamic world. This year is experiencing the sorrow and regret of the believers and the feeling of separation and the failure of the eager."

"Hearts feel homesick from the nostalgia for the Kaaba, and the separated are embracing tears and sighs. This deprivation is short-lived and will not last long God willing, but its lesson, which is to appreciate the great blessing of Hajj, must be sustained and free us from negligence," the Leader said.

