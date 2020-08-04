Martyr Soleimani’s panorama museum inaugurated in Tehran

The inauguration ceremony was held with high-ranking military officials in attendance, including Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran's Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani among others.

The inauguration comes on the eve of Hezbollah’s victory against the Israeli regime in the 33-day war in 2006 and also the 40th anniversary of the start of the 8-year imposed war against Iran which is being described as 'sacred defense' in Iran.

No further detail or features of the museum has been revealed so far.

Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani was assassinated in January while paying an official visit to neighboring Iraq by US terrorist forces at Baghdad airport.

