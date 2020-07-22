  1. Economy
Iran’s export of agri. products up 30% in four months: IRICA

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Deputy Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that country’s export of agricultural products in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year registered a 30 percent hike.

Mehrdad Jamal Arounaghi said on Wednesday that more than 2,706,000 tons of agricultural products were exported from March 20 to July 20, 2020, showing over 30.4 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year in terms of volume.

He put the value of the agricultural products' exports in the same period at $1,690,000, recording a 6.8 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He pointed out that the export of basic agricultural products, as announced by concerned bodies, is strictly banned.

