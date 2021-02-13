Iran, Nakhchivan mull over expansion of border interactions

In a meeting held between Seyyed Abbas Hosseini, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nakhchivan, and Taghiyev, Border Guard Commander of Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan, discussed the expansion of border cooperation and interaction as well as transit of goods on Sat.

During the meeting, Hosseini emphasized the good neighborliness especially interactions of transit of goods and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran is pleased with the revival of borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and this issue can be effective in increasing bilateral cooperation.

Azeri side, for his part, appreciated positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in maintaining territorial integrity of Republic of Azerbaijan and described it as a sign of Iran’s attention to friendship and good neighborliness and respect for international law.

