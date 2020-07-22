Iran exports over 23,000 tons of fish in Q1: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Tue. and added, “about 3,305 tons of fish were imported into the country in the same period.”

He put the value of fish exported from the country in the same period at over $37,415,785.

In the meantime, about 606 tons of caviar, valued at $727,000, were exported from the country from March 21 to June 20, 2020, he maintained.

Fish and aquatic animals included live decorated freshwater and seawater fish, salmons, trout, various species of crabs, dried fish, different species of shrimps were exported from the country to more than 34 target markets, IRICA spokesman added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Latifi pointed to the export markets of these marine products and added, “marine products were exported to countries such as Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, United Arab Emirates, China, Hong Kong, Russia, Thailand, Azerbaijan Republic, Qatar, Kuwait, Armenia, etc.”

Over 3,305 tons of different species of fish, valued at $6,979,322, were imported into the country from 18 countries in the world during the first three months of the current year, spokesman of IRICA stated.

MA/4979937